Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 August 2025, 21:23
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his US counterpart Donald Trump cannot ignore it if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin continues to avoid meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite having agreed to do so at the Alaska summit.

Source: Macron at a press conference on 29 August after a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron pointed out that during the summit in Alaska – more than 10 days ago now – Putin told Trump he was willing to meet with Zelenskyy. Since then, Moscow has been coming up with excuses for why it is not yet prepared for the meeting.

Macron said that if the meeting has still not been arranged by Monday 1 September, "it will mean that President Putin played President Trump […] and this cannot remain without a response".  [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.] 

Quote: "We will both speak to President Trump… And if next week we have to conclude that once again, after months of broken promises, nothing is happening, we will argue very clearly for primary and secondary sanctions to be imposed." 

Background: 

