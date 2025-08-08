All Sections
White House prepares trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 August 2025, 01:44
The White House. Photo: Getty Images

Media reports have indicated that the White House is working on organising a trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources in Trump's administration

Details: Suspilne noted that the talks could take place as early as next week, although the venue has not yet been determined.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump is open to meetings with the leaders of both countries.

Quote from Leavitt: "As President Trump said yesterday, the Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to this meeting. 

President Trump would like to meet with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy because he wants this brutal war to end. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The White House is working through the details of these potential meetings and details will be provided at the appropriate time."

Previously: Earlier, an unnamed White House official told The New York Post that Trump's meeting with Putin would take place only if Putin also met with Zelenskyy.

Trump denied media claims that his meeting with Putin would only take place if Putin also met with Zelenskyy.

Background:

  • Following the meeting between Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, and Putin, Trump had a phone call with Zelenskyy and several European leaders.
  • After this, media reports indicated that Trump told the European leaders he intended to meet with Putin "as early as next week" and, afterwards, to organise a trilateral meeting also involving Zelenskyy.
  • Later, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between Putin and the US president in the coming days.
  • Zelenskyy also stated that potential formats for high-level meetings were discussed during the phone call with Trump and European leaders.
  • The Polish news outlet Onet reported that it had learned the details of a "favourable" American proposal regarding Ukraine which had been presented to Putin during talks with Witkoff in Moscow.

