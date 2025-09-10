All Sections
Weak response to drones in Poland will only embolden Russia, Ukrainian foreign minister warns

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 10 September 2025, 09:02
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia will be emboldened if its drone incursions into Polish territory face only a weak response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that Russian drones flying into Poland during the large-scale attack on Ukraine demonstrate that Putin’s sense of impunity continues to grow, as he has not been properly punished for his previous crimes.

"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West. The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets. A weak response now will provoke Russia even more – and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe," Sybiha tweeted.

He stressed the need for a decision that would allow neighbouring countries’ air defence capabilities to be used to intercept drones and missiles in Ukrainian airspace, including those approaching NATO borders.

"Ukraine has suggested such a step for a long time. It needs to be taken for the sake of collective security," Sybiha said.

Sybiha also called on partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine’s air defence in order to be protected from the growing number of Russian UAVs and missiles.

Quote: "Furthermore, sanctions must be ramped up without delay. Putin will only get serious about peace negotiations when he faces serious transatlantic pressure. The Russian War Machine must be stopped – and it can only be stopped by strength, not weakness." 

Background:

