Weak response to drones in Poland will only embolden Russia, Ukrainian foreign minister warns

Russia will be emboldened if its drone incursions into Polish territory face only a weak response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that Russian drones flying into Poland during the large-scale attack on Ukraine demonstrate that Putin’s sense of impunity continues to grow, as he has not been properly punished for his previous crimes.

"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West. The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets. A weak response now will provoke Russia even more – and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe," Sybiha tweeted.

He stressed the need for a decision that would allow neighbouring countries’ air defence capabilities to be used to intercept drones and missiles in Ukrainian airspace, including those approaching NATO borders.

"Ukraine has suggested such a step for a long time. It needs to be taken for the sake of collective security," Sybiha said.

Sybiha also called on partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine’s air defence in order to be protected from the growing number of Russian UAVs and missiles.

Quote: "Furthermore, sanctions must be ramped up without delay. Putin will only get serious about peace negotiations when he faces serious transatlantic pressure. The Russian War Machine must be stopped – and it can only be stopped by strength, not weakness."

On the night of 9-10 September, Poland confirmed the violation of its airspace by drones during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine and shot some down for the first time. Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin voivodeships were at the highest risk.

Several drones were later confirmed shot down. Officials explained that this unprecedented decision had been made due to the act of aggression and the threat to civilian safety. The number of drones downed has not been specified and official statements have not explicitly mentioned that these were Russian Shahed drones. They only note that the objects entered Poland during the Russian attack on targets in Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk informed NATO about the unprecedented violation of the country's airspace by what are presumed to be Russian drones.

As a result of these events, four airports were closed, including Warsaw and Rzeszów airport, which is a key travel hub for Ukrainians.

