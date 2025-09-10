Zelenskyy on drones over Poland: Extremely dangerous precedent for Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by drones overnight, stating that this is a perilous precedent for Europe.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today there was another step of escalation – Russian-Iranian Shaheds operated in the airspace of Poland, in NATO airspace. It was not just one Shahed that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed towards Poland."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this is an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe. "Whether there will be further steps depends entirely on the coordination and strength of the response," Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed that Russia must face consequences and that the war must not be allowed to expand and must be brought to an end.

Background:

At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.

Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".

Poland's Operational Command officially confirmed the violation of the country's airspace and urged people to stay at home until the military operation was over. It was reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.

Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, stated that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.

