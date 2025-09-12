All Sections
Poland will work with Ukraine on finding most effective defence against Russian drones – Polish PM

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 00:51
Poland will work with Ukraine on finding most effective defence against Russian drones – Polish PM
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that Poland has agreed to meet with the Ukrainian side and will work together with Kyiv to maximise defence against Russian drones.

Source: Polish news outlet onet.pl, citing Tusk after a meeting of Poland's National Security Council

Quote: "Everyone treats this as a shared concern. Thanks to this solidarity, not only have words of support emerged, but also clear declarations of direct assistance to Poland. I heard this from the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the Netherlands. 

Advertisement:

We will also be cooperating with Ukraine to develop the most effective anti-drone barrier possible. We have arranged talks and an exchange of experiences in the coming hours."

Details: Tusk stated that in France's case this involves Rafale fighter jets, while the Dutch are speaking about Patriot batteries.

He also said that the UK had confirmed their intention to work alongside France to provide further air defence support for Poland.

Quote: "We will be ready with the most advanced anti-drone technologies and will spare no expense. We are following the important recommendations of our military. I can assure you that Poland will strive to spend money on systems that most effectively respond to threats. Without a doubt, money will not be a barrier."

Details: Earlier, media reports emerged that representatives of Polish troops would travel to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.

Background:

PolanddronesRussiaUkraine
