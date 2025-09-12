Hungary and Slovakia sought to exclude six Russians from EU sanctions

It has emerged that the EU's personal sanctions on individuals involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine also cover six Russians, despite Hungary and Slovakia calling for their exclusion. Some others, however, were left off the list for "technical" reasons.

Source: European Pravda, citing EU diplomats

Details: The six Russians that Hungary and Slovakia had attempted to remove from the sanctions list remain subject to EU measures, the diplomatic sources said.

Advertisement:

A compromise emerged over the sanctions on these individuals: the EU renewed them for the customary six months rather than a full year.

Meanwhile, the sources cited "purely technical exclusions" of some other individuals, though it is not yet known who they are or the reasons behind their removal.

Updated information indicates that one of the cases involves Pavel Ezubov, following a decision by the General Court of the EU on 25 June 2025 in his favour.

Background:

Earlier, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, confirmed that member states had approved the extension of personal sanctions against Russia. These measures were last renewed in March 2025.

In the spring of 2025, four names were removed from the EU sanctions list: Vladimir Rashevsky, the former head of EuroChem, one of the largest mineral fertiliser producers; the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, Gulbahor Ismailova; businessman Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor; and Russian Minister of Sport Mikhail Degtyarev.

Their removal from the EU sanctions list was a requirement of Hungary in order to extend the entire list, which includes about 2,400 people involved in violating Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!