All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Hungary and Slovakia sought to exclude six Russians from EU sanctions

Tetyana Vysotska, Roman PetrenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 14:29
Hungary and Slovakia sought to exclude six Russians from EU sanctions
EU flags in Brussels. Photo: Getty Images

It has emerged that the EU's personal sanctions on individuals involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine also cover six Russians, despite Hungary and Slovakia calling for their exclusion. Some others, however, were left off the list for "technical" reasons.

Source: European Pravda, citing EU diplomats

Details: The six Russians that Hungary and Slovakia had attempted to remove from the sanctions list remain subject to EU measures, the diplomatic sources said.

Advertisement:

A compromise emerged over the sanctions on these individuals: the EU renewed them for the customary six months rather than a full year.

Meanwhile, the sources cited "purely technical exclusions" of some other individuals, though it is not yet known who they are or the reasons behind their removal.

Updated information indicates that one of the cases involves Pavel Ezubov, following a decision by the General Court of the EU on 25 June 2025 in his favour.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, confirmed that member states had approved the extension of personal sanctions against Russia. These measures were last renewed in March 2025.
  • In the spring of 2025, four names were removed from the EU sanctions list: Vladimir Rashevsky, the former head of EuroChem, one of the largest mineral fertiliser producers; the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, Gulbahor Ismailova; businessman Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor; and Russian Minister of Sport Mikhail Degtyarev.
  • Their removal from the EU sanctions list was a requirement of Hungary in order to extend the entire list, which includes about 2,400 people involved in violating Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungarySlovakiasanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
Hungary
Hungarian PM says Russian drones entered Poland because Poles are "up to their necks in war"
Hungarian foreign minister reiterates Hungary's demands for good relations with Ukraine
Ukrainian deputy PM for European integration reveals details on talks with Hungarian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: