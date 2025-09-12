Zelenskyy outlines what NATO should do in response to Russian drone attack on Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said NATO has the capacity to mount a strong response to Russia’s drone strike on Poland while avoiding direct participation in the war.

Source: Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at the annual Yalta European Strategy forum in Kyiv, Zelenskyy argued that Moscow’s attack was designed to test Western resolve and push NATO’s red lines.

Quote: "We all understand why he is doing this. He is testing the waters. He watches if after a bit of isolation, he can go further. And yes, he can".

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged NATO members’ hesitation to take actions that could draw the Alliance into the fighting but emphasised that there are still options that are both safe for the Alliance and effective against Russia.

"What is needed are strong responses," Zelenskyy said. "For example, giving Ukraine weapons it has never had before, capable of striking not the drones themselves, but the factories that make them. This is not about NATO – it is about Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also criticised what he described as insufficient Western efforts to curb exports to Russia of products used as components in the manufacture of missiles and other advanced weapons.

Background:

