Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland can't have been an accident, Putin is pushing boundaries

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has said he does not believe the Russian drone attack on Polish territory was an accident and stressed that Ukraine is not going to lose the war.

Source: Kellogg at the 21st Annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I get one inadvertent shot, or maybe I give you two – you know, I'm a fan of American baseball, three strikes and you're out, but 19 is like, you know, it's kind of a stretch."

Details: Kellogg believes that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin "doesn't do something just to do it. He is sending a clear signal, and he's looking for a response".

"If you study history, you've seen this movie before," he added, referring to Europe’s appeasement of Hitler.

"If you don't appreciate history, you are marching toward World War III, whether you like it or not," Kellogg said.

He also insisted that Russia will not win its war against Ukraine.

"Ukraine is not going to lose this war," Kellogg said.

He acknowledged that "the Ukrainians are the leaders of the world in drone technology", significantly outpacing the United States.

Kellogg also said that a complete halt of Chinese support for Russia would lead to a very quick end to Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "If you look at China and Russia together, Russia is the junior partner. The Chinese have got the economic strength, they've got the military strength, they've got the history clearly behind them and the leadership behind them as well. And I think that if China cut off support for Russia today, the war would be over tomorrow."

Background: On 12 September, US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

