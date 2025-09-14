All Sections
Ukrainian drones thwart Russian assault in northern Kharkiv Oblast – video

Olga KatsimonSunday, 14 September 2025, 16:37
Ukrainian drones thwart Russian assault in northern Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russian troops being targeted. Photo: Screenshot from a video

Ukrainian border guards from the Steel Border Brigade have used first-person view (FPV) attack drones to disrupt a Russian assault on the North Slobozhanshchyna front

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Border Guard Service reported that the Ukrainian defenders wiped out five Russian soldiers, destroyed a shelter and communications antenna. Following the strike, Russian forces abandoned their planned assault.

For reference: Part of the Offensive Guard, the Steel Border brigade of the State Border Guard Service has been engaged in frontline operations and comprises fighters who defended Azovstal Steelworks, the Lyman and Bakhmut fronts, and fought on Ukraine's border with Russia.

Background: On 13 September, drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked Metafrax Chemicals in Russia. The facility is considered vital to the country’s defence industrial base.

State Border Guard ServiceRusso-Ukrainian warKharkiv Oblastdrones
State Border Guard Service
