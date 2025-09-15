Number of casualties in Russian attack on Kramatorsk rises to 15

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The number of civilians injured in the Russian airstrike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast has risen to 15.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; its spokesperson Anastasiia Miedviedieva in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Updated figures were released by law enforcement at 15:30.

Advertisement:

Miedviedieva reported that the victims sustained blast injuries, concussions, bruises, lacerations to various parts of the body and fractures. One person is in a moderate condition.

On the evening of 14 September, Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kramatorsk with three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK kits. [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

As of Monday morning, nine people were reported injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!