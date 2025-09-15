Number of casualties in Russian attack on Kramatorsk rises to 15
The number of civilians injured in the Russian airstrike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast has risen to 15.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; its spokesperson Anastasiia Miedviedieva in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Details: Updated figures were released by law enforcement at 15:30.
Miedviedieva reported that the victims sustained blast injuries, concussions, bruises, lacerations to various parts of the body and fractures. One person is in a moderate condition.
On the evening of 14 September, Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kramatorsk with three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK kits. [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]
As of Monday morning, nine people were reported injured.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!