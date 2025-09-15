All Sections
Finnish general warns Russian-Belarusian exercises may have "unexpected turns"

Monday, 15 September 2025, 16:54
Janne Jaakkola. Photo: Yle

Commander of the Finnish Defence Forces, General Janne Jaakkola, has said that his country is closely monitoring the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises.

Source: Finnish public service media company Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at the opening of the National Defence Courses, Jaakkola noted that the exercises are taking place against the backdrop of a tense security situation: Russia is waging an aggressive war in Ukraine and seeks to destabilise Western countries as well – last week Russian drones violated the airspace of Poland and Romania.

Jaakkola said that conducting exercises is important for Russia as it demonstrates its goals and resources. 

"The war in Ukraine is not a large-scale strategic operation. Russia has resources for other objectives as well," the general said.

The previous Zapad exercises were held four years ago, also involving Russian and Belarusian troops.

"We well remember how the Zapad-21 exercises were used as a basis for preparing the war in Ukraine: after the manoeuvres ended, units remained on the training grounds," Jaakkola said.

He stressed that Russian exercises may be accompanied by "unexpected turns".

Background:

  • The Zapad-2025 exercises began late last week. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the manoeuvres are taking place on the territory of Russia and Belarus, as well as in the Baltic and Barents Seas from 12 to 16 September.
  • Poland fully closed its border with Belarus on the evening of 11 September due to the Zapad-2025 exercises, a decision made even before the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.
  • On 11 September, the Latvian Saeima voted to completely close the country's borders with Russia and Belarus during the exercises.

