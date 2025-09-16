Belarus boasts that its forces practised deploying Oreshnik missile system during exercises with Russia

Belarus has announced that its forces practised deploying an Oreshnik missile system during the joint Zapad-2025 (West-2025) exercises with Russia.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister of Belarus, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Muraveiko said that "all the assigned tasks were completed" during the exercises.

Quote: "Among the key activities, I can mention the planning and consideration of the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons and the assessment and deployment of the Oreshnik mobile missile system. We made extensive use of drones in different configurations."

Muraveiko emphasised that thanks to its cooperation with the Russians, who have up-to-date combat experience, the Belarusian military is receiving "the most state-of-the-art and most advanced information".

Background:

Russia has used the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile only once in the war against Ukraine – in a strike on Dnipro in November 2024.

Shortly afterwards, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko announced that Moscow would be sending one such system to Belarus.

The Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 exercises began at the end of last week. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the manoeuvres would be taking place from 12 to 16 September on the territory of Russia and Belarus and in the Baltic and Barents Seas.

Poland completely closed its border with Belarus on the evening of 11 September due to the Zapad military exercises, a decision taken even before the provocation involving Russian drones. Warsaw noted that the end of the exercises would not automatically mean the reopening of the border.

The Latvian parliament also voted to fully close its borders with Russia and Belarus for the duration of the manoeuvres.

In Finland, officials have warned that Russia’s military exercises could take "unexpected turns".

