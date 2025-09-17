All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 missiles and 172 drones overnight: hits recorded at 13 locations

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 September 2025, 10:18
A motorised ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft autocannon. Photo: Air Command Tsentr (Centre)

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, an S-300 surface-to-air missile and 172 loitering munitions of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types from the evening of 16 September. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 136 drones, though some did hit their targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:30, air defence had either shot down or jammed 136 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the country’s north, south and east. Missile strikes and 36 UAV strikes have been recorded at 13 locations."

Details: The Russians are reported to have launched the missiles from Russia’s Rostov and Kursk oblasts, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. More than 100 of the 172 UAVs were Shahed attack drones.

"The air raid has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

