Ukrainian drones hit Volgograd oil refinery, operations suspended

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 September 2025, 11:20
SOF hit Volgograd oil refinery (Volgograd Oblast, Russia). Photo: SOF

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have struck the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia on the night of 17-18 September.

Source: SOF press service

Details: The refinery, officially called Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka, supplies the needs of Russia’s armed forces. It is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in Russia’s Southern Federal District. The plant processes 15.7 million tonnes of oil annually, which accounts for 5.6% of total refining capacity in Russia.

Early reports suggest the refinery has stopped operating.

Quote: "Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions aimed at stopping the enemy."

Previously: On the night of 17-18 September, drones attacked Volgograd, with local residents reporting more than a dozen explosions. Russia’s Defence Ministry, as usual, claimed that "the drones were shot down". 

At Volgograd airport, the Kovyor (Carpet) plan was activated. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Background:

  • The Volgograd oil refinery has repeatedly come under attack from Ukrainian UAVs, including on 19 August and on the night of 13-14 August
  • On the night of 14-15 January, Russian media reported a fire at the Lukoil refinery following an explosion. 
  • In 2024, the Volgograd facility was targeted twice by Ukrainian drones – on 3 February and 11 May

