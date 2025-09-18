Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way

The first military equipment provided under an agreement between the United States and NATO via the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism has already arrived in Ukraine, and further deliveries are expected soon.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing a source in NATO, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said that more aid packages are "on the way". So far four packages have been funded through PURL.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, US President Donald Trump's administration confirmed that Ukraine will shortly receive aid from US stockpiles funded by NATO allies via PURL for the first time.

Reuters had previously reported, citing two sources, that the first packages of US military aid for Ukraine had been approved by Trump’s administration and could be dispatched soon.

On 17 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first two military aid packages funded under the PURL mechanism will include missiles for Patriot and Himars air defence systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!