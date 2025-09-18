All Sections
Ukraine will soon increase interceptor drone launches to 1,000 per day – Ukrainian defence minister

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 September 2025, 21:25
Ukraine will soon increase interceptor drone launches to 1,000 per day – Ukrainian defence minister
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will soon begin deploying at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day to defend against large-scale Russian drone attacks.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference with his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz in Kyiv on 18 September, reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Shmyhal noted that 800 drones per night is the level already being demonstrated by Russia, so Ukraine needs at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day.

Quote: "This level will be reached. I cannot say what the current level is, but very soon this level will be achieved."

More details: Shmyhal said that drone production is not the problem. The challenge lies in having ground control systems, radars and other elements that use artificial intelligence for targeting. "It is a large system and its implementation takes some time. But we are confidently moving towards this goal according to schedule," he added.

Background: On the night of 17-18 September, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 75 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types. Ukrainian air defence downed 48 drones and strikes were recorded in 6 locations.

