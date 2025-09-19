All Sections
Ukrainian air defences destroy 71 Russian drones: attack rages on as Moscow launches new UAV group

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 September 2025, 09:24
Ukrainian air defences destroy 71 Russian drones: attack rages on as Moscow launches new UAV group
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 86 Shahed and Gerbera loitering munitions and drones of other types. Ukrainian air defence units have brought down 71 drones, although 15 have hit their targets. The Russian attack continues.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Ukrainian Air Force: "As of 09:00, air defence units had shot down or jammed 71 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and drones of other types in the north, east and centre of the country. Hits by 15 UAVs have been recorded in 6 locations, while downed drones (debris) have fallen in 2 locations."

Details: The Russian attack rages on, the Ukrainian Air Force emphasised, adding that a new group of UAVs has been recorded coming from the north.

