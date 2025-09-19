All Sections
"Give him an inch, he'll take a mile": Trump's envoy Kellogg explains why making concessions to Putin is dangerous

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 September 2025, 19:52
Keith Kellogg. Stock Photo: Getty Images

General Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, believes that a Russian victory in Ukraine would embolden Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to attack a NATO member state. He also drew parallels between the current situation and the period before World War II.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: General Kellogg responded promptly when asked about remarks made by former US vice president Mike Pence, who argued last week that a Russian takeover of Ukraine would be followed by an assault on a NATO ally.

Quote: "Absolutely. You have to look at Putin and Russia as an expansionist power. He wants to re-establish the Russian Empire – just look at history. Give him an inch, he’ll take a mile.

In Munich in 1938, Hitler said that he only wanted the Sudetenland. Then the Rhineland, then Poland, then we were in World War II. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme. That’s exactly what’s happening here with Ukraine. We must stop him [Putin] now."

Details: In the interview, Kellogg also noted that the Kremlin leader "never stopped being" a KGB agent. 

"He doesn’t understand the West. He pretends not to speak English, but he does, and we have caught him out several times before. He’s a manipulator. The only thing to counter that is strength, power and force," Kellogg said.

He added that Russia’s boasts of being a strong nuclear power must be answered, not ignored, and recalled how Trump spoke with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. 

Quote: "When the North Korean told him that they were a nuclear power, Trump’s response was, ‘So am I. I’ve got a red button too. It’s bigger than yours and mine works better.’ Putin is a realist and if you raise the stakes, he’s going to fold."

Details: The general also reiterated that the large-scale violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on 10 September was not accidental and that Russia is testing the West’s reaction.

