Son of suspect in MP Parubii's murder reportedly served in Ukrainian armed forces and was killed in action near Bakhmut

The son of Mykhailo Stselnikov, the man suspected of murdering former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andrii Parubii, fought in the 93rd Mechanised Brigade’s reconnaissance unit of the 3rd battalion and was killed in action in Bakhmut in May 2023.

Source: Slidstvo.Info

Details: The press officer of the 93rd Mechanised Brigade, Iryna Rybakova, confirmed that Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, who went by the alias Lemberg, served in the reconnaissance unit of the 3rd battalion and was killed in action in Bakhmut in May 2023.

Alina Karnaukhova, the head of the brigade’s support service, said that Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov has been officially considered missing since 20 May 2023, as his body was never recovered.

His mother, writer Olena Cherninka, wrote a book about her missing son titled Lemberg: Mum, Please Don’t Cry.

Slidstvo.Info journalists found the records of serviceman Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov in the Clarity Project database, where he is listed as missing since May 2023 in Bakhmut.

Previously: The man suspected of murdering Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov, told the court that the killing was his personal revenge against the Ukrainian authorities. He said he wanted to be exchanged and transferred to Russia to search for the body of his son, a Ukrainian soldier who is missing in action on the Bakhmut front.

Background:

On 30 August, Parubii was murdered in Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the night of 31 August-1 September that a suspect had been detained. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the suspect was detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Police posted the first photos of the detained suspect. Ivan Vyhivskyi, Chief of National Police, stressed that the crime was not random and that there is a Russian connection involved.

At a briefing on 1 September, law enforcement officials said they had not ruled out any lines of inquiry in the case, but have identified a Russian link as the priority.

Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service reported that a recently detained suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii had confessed during initial questioning and disclosed contact with Russian representatives.

