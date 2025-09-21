All Sections
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland

Oleh PavliukSunday, 21 September 2025, 16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
Gerbera-type drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Debris from a Russian Gerbera-type decoy drone has been discovered in Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The police received a report about drone debris from a man who was foraging for mushrooms in the village of Sulmice, Zamość County.

"He discovered debris resembling a drone in a forested area about 1.5 km from the nearest buildings. Police officers arrived at the scene, confirmed the report and secured the area," said Andrzej Fijołek, spokesperson for the Lublin Voivodeship Police Commander.

Damian Stanula, spokesperson for the Military Gendarmerie in Lublin, later confirmed that the debris belonged to a Gerbera-type decoy drone.

He noted that the case will be transferred to the district prosecutor's office in Zamość after the on-site procedures are complete.

In total, debris from drones or missiles has been found at 12 sites across Lublin Voivodeship.

Background:

