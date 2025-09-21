More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland

Debris from a Russian Gerbera-type decoy drone has been discovered in Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland.

Details: The police received a report about drone debris from a man who was foraging for mushrooms in the village of Sulmice, Zamość County.

"He discovered debris resembling a drone in a forested area about 1.5 km from the nearest buildings. Police officers arrived at the scene, confirmed the report and secured the area," said Andrzej Fijołek, spokesperson for the Lublin Voivodeship Police Commander.

Damian Stanula, spokesperson for the Military Gendarmerie in Lublin, later confirmed that the debris belonged to a Gerbera-type decoy drone.

He noted that the case will be transferred to the district prosecutor's office in Zamość after the on-site procedures are complete.

In total, debris from drones or missiles has been found at 12 sites across Lublin Voivodeship.

During a large-scale incursion of Russian UAVs into Poland on the night of 9-10 September, between 19 and, according to unofficial data, more than 20 aircraft infiltrated the country's airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km from the eastern border.

The only damage caused by the attack was to a house in Wyryki near Lublin. Reports suggesting that this may have been caused by a faulty missile from an F-16 fighter jet rather than a downed UAV sparked a political stir.

The Polish Minister of Defence emphasised that Russia is responsible for all the aftermath of the attack.

Earlier, wreckage from another Russian drone had been found near the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast.

