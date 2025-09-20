Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland

Debris of what is likely the last of the Russian drones that violated the country's airspace en masse on the night of 9-10 September has been found in Poland.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: If it is confirmed that this is the wreckage of one of the Russian drones, it will be the last of the 19 drones officially recorded by the Polish services.

The police received a report about the find on the afternoon of 20 September. The drone was found in the village of Korsze in the Kętrzyn County, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast.

The device was discovered by the owner of the plot where it was found, a few dozen metres away from the closest buildings. The police and representatives of the Prosecutor's Office were called to the scene.

According to police sources, it is most likely one of the Russian drones that violated Polish airspace.

The previous UAV was found earlier this week near the city of Zamość, not far from the border with Ukraine’s Lviv and Volyn oblasts – it was caught in trees.

Also this week, a fragment of a Russian Gerbera drone was found on a beach in Latvia.

Background:

During the mass incursion of Russian UAVs into Poland on the night of 9-10 September, between 19 and, according to unofficial data, more than two dozen aircraft flew into the country's airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km from the eastern border.

The only damage caused by the attack was to a house in Wyryki near Lublin. Information that this may have been caused by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet rather than the downed UAV caused a political scandal.

The Polish Minister of Defence emphasised that Russia is responsible for all the consequences of the attack.

