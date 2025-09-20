All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland

Mariya Yemets, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 20 September 2025, 18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
A Shahed drone. Stock photo: Dariusz Stefaniuk / Facebook

Debris of what is likely the last of the Russian drones that violated the country's airspace en masse on the night of 9-10 September has been found in Poland.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: If it is confirmed that this is the wreckage of one of the Russian drones, it will be the last of the 19 drones officially recorded by the Polish services.

Advertisement:

The police received a report about the find on the afternoon of 20 September. The drone was found in the village of Korsze in the Kętrzyn County, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast.

The device was discovered by the owner of the plot where it was found, a few dozen metres away from the closest buildings. The police and representatives of the Prosecutor's Office were called to the scene.

According to police sources, it is most likely one of the Russian drones that violated Polish airspace.

The previous UAV was found earlier this week near the city of Zamość, not far from the border with Ukraine’s Lviv and Volyn oblasts – it was caught in trees.

Also this week, a fragment of a Russian Gerbera drone was found on a beach in Latvia.

Background:

  • During the mass incursion of Russian UAVs into Poland on the night of 9-10 September, between 19 and, according to unofficial data, more than two dozen aircraft flew into the country's airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km from the eastern border.
  • The only damage caused by the attack was to a house in Wyryki near Lublin. Information that this may have been caused by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet rather than the downed UAV caused a political scandal.
  • The Polish Minister of Defence emphasised that Russia is responsible for all the consequences of the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandShahed drone
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Poland
Poland mobilises "all necessary personnel and assets" amid Russian attack on Ukraine
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
Likely missile debris found near Lublin
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: