Search and rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strike: 3 killed and teenager injured

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 September 2025, 13:04
Search and rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strike: 3 killed and teenager injured
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Emergency workers have completed search and rescue operations in the city of Zaporizhzhia following a large-scale Russian air strike that killed three people and injured two more.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "Three people were killed in the attack, including two women aged 40 and 79 and a 77-year-old man. In addition, two young men aged 20 and 17 have sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to hospital." 

Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to five people.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russian aerial bomb destroyed a house and damaged nearby homes.

Firefighters have extinguished flames in a two-storey building and five cars.

The SES added that bomb disposal experts have inspected the impact site for explosive devices.

Background: 

  • Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 04:30 on the morning of 22 September, destroying and damaging cars and causing fires.
  • On the night of 21-22 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several Ukrainian oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence was responding.
  • Residential buildings caught fire due to Russian drone strikes on the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast.
  • At around 04:00 on 22 September, Russian drones attacked the city of Sumy, causing fires and damaging industrial facilities and an educational institution in the Kovpakivskyi district. One person was injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

