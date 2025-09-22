UK foreign secretary: If we need to confront Russian aircraft, we will do so
NATO is prepared to respond to violations of its airspace by Russian military aircraft, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said.
Source: Sky News, citing Cooper during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Cooper referred to an incident involving the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian military aircraft, calling it "dangerous and reckless".
Addressing Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, she said that his "reckless actions risk a direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia".
Quote: "Our alliance is defensive, but be under no illusion, we stand ready to take all steps necessary to defend NATO's skies and NATO's territory. We are vigilant. We are resolute. If we need to confront planes that are operating in NATO airspace without permission, we will do so."
Background:
- On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. NATO reported that the aircraft had been intercepted.
- The Lithuanian and Latvian foreign ministries summoned Russia’s chargés d'affaires in their countries over the incident.
- Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said that Russia’s provocations are bringing Europe "closer to conflict than at any time in recent years".
