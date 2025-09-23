All Sections
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 115 UAVs overnight: 15 hits recorded

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 September 2025, 09:30
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

Since the evening of 22 September, Russia has launched 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 strike drones, including Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as other UAVs, against Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence has successfully intercepted 103 drones, but there were strikes in 6 locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence had shot down or suppressed 103 enemy drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, across Ukraine’s north, south and east. Missile and 12 drone hits were recorded in 6 locations, and wreckage from downed drones fell in 8 locations."

Details: About 60 of the drones were Shahed attack UAVs. The attackers launched UAVs from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and drone units and mobile fire groups of the defence forces. 

The Air Force noted that a new group of Russian drones is currently detected in the northeast.

Ukraine's Air Forcemissile strikedrones
Ukraine's Air Force
