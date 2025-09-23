All Sections
Trump says NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft violating its airspace

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 September 2025, 21:05
Trump says NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft violating its airspace
Donald Trump. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate its airspace.

Source: Trump during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: When asked whether he thinks that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace, Trump replied: "Yes, I do".

His words came amid discussions within NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace last week.

When asked whether the US will support NATO allies in shooting down Russian intruder aircraft, Trump said that it "depends on the circumstance".

Quote: "But we are very strong towards NATO. NATO has stepped up. When they went from 2% to 5% [of GDP in defence spending – ed.], that was great unity." 

Background: 

