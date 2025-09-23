Trump says NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft violating its airspace

US President Donald Trump believes that NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate its airspace.

Source: Trump during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether he thinks that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace, Trump replied: "Yes, I do".

His words came amid discussions within NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace last week.

When asked whether the US will support NATO allies in shooting down Russian intruder aircraft, Trump said that it "depends on the circumstance".

Quote: "But we are very strong towards NATO. NATO has stepped up. When they went from 2% to 5% [of GDP in defence spending – ed.], that was great unity."

Background:

Prior to this, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ruled out the possibility of downing Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace unless they engage in aggressive actions.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that NATO will determine whether to use force against Russian aircraft or drones violating its airspace based on real-time intelligence about the level of threat they may pose.

