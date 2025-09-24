Russia wants to reshape European security to suit its ambitions – Estonian president at UN

Estonian President Alar Karis believes that Russia’s recent provocations in the airspace of Estonia, Poland and Romania confirm that Russian aggression extends beyond Ukraine and aims to reshape European security to serve its own ambitions.

Source: Karis at a UN Security Council meeting, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The recent violations of Estonian, Polish, and Romanian airspace by Russia are yet another escalation and a stark reminder that Russia's aggression threatens not only Ukraine, but the security of the entire region."

Details: In this context, Karis thanked over 50 countries that had called Russia’s actions "dangerous, reckless, and in violation of international law". He also stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "is not interested in peace and security, neither in Ukraine nor in Europe".

Karis noted that Ukraine had agreed in March to a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, while Russia has still shown no intention of pursuing peace.

Quote: "Ukrainians have courageously defended not only the country but the core principles enshrined in UN shelter sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. These principles are non-negotiable and cannot be compromised."

Details: Karis believes Russia’s goal remains unchanged: "Subjugation of all Ukraine and reshaping of Europe's security order to satisfy Russia's own neo-colonial and imperial ambitions."

The only real path to a ceasefire and ultimately lasting peace in Ukraine, he said, is to "collectively increase international pressure".

Meanwhile, the Estonian president delivered a message to Russia on behalf of the three Baltic states.

Quote: "Russia and its leadership must be held accountable for the crime of aggression, for war crimes and crimes against humanity. There can be no lasting peace without accountability."

