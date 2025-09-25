All Sections
Ukraine and Syria restore diplomatic relations – Zelenskyy

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 00:18
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine and Syria have signed a joint communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine is willing "to support the Syrian people on their path to stability".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "During our negotiations with President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa, we also discussed in detail promising sectors for developing cooperation, security threats faced by both countries, and the importance of countering them.

We agreed to build our relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust."

Background: Earlier this year, it was reported that Ukraine was preparing to restore diplomatic relations with Syria, where the regime of President Bashar al-Assad had been overthrown.

