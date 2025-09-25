Zelenskyy at meeting with NATO secretary general: PURL funding reached US$2.1 billion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that contributions to the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) programme amount to US$2.1 billion.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy said he had discussed with Rutte the effectiveness and further expansion of the PURL initiative.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In just two months since its launch, the initiative, which enables the purchase of American weapons with the financial support of NATO member states, has already reached US$2.1 billion."

Details: Rutte stressed the importance of increasing both the level of contributions and the number of participating countries.

The Office of the President noted that the threats arising from the escalation of Russian aggression had also been discussed. Zelenskyy emphasised that violations of NATO members' airspace are not mistakes but deliberate actions.

Background:

The first military equipment provided under an agreement between the United States and NATO via the PURL mechanism has arrived in Ukraine and further deliveries are expected soon.

Reuters had previously reported, citing two sources, that the first packages of US military aid for Ukraine had been approved by Trump's administration and could be dispatched soon.

On 17 September, Zelenskyy said that the first two military aid packages funded under the PURL mechanism will include missiles for Patriot and Himars air defence systems.

