Polish president reacts negatively to Zelenskyy's remarks on downing Russian drones

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 18:29
Polish president reacts negatively to Zelenskyy's remarks on downing Russian drones
Karol Nawrocki. Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has expressed dissatisfaction with comments made by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the shooting down of Russian drones over Poland.

Source: Nawrocki in an interview with Polish news outlet Fakt, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nawrocki was referring to a recent interview Zelenskyy gave to Sky News in which he noted that Poland is not at war and is unprepared for large-scale drone attacks.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Even if you compare: 810 [attacked Ukraine] and we destroyed more than 700, and they had, for example, 19, I think 19 drones, and they destroyed four. So they didn't have missiles and didn't have ballistics. Of course they can't save people if they have [a] massive attack."

Details: Nawrocki said he "did not like these remarks by President Zelenskyy", although he acknowledged that Zelenskyy was likely referring to the experience Ukraine has gained at the cost of the blood of its soldiers and civilians.

In his view, Zelenskyy was trying to stress that Poland needs to develop more effective counter-drone capabilities, "although I admit he could have expressed it differently," Nawrocki said.

Nawrocki added: "The development of Ukraine’s anti-drone forces and armed forces in general is possible thanks to the great solidarity of European and non-EU countries and the support we provide to Ukraine. This statement could have been made in a more diplomatic tone."

Background:

