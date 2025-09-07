Macron: Russia is locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the latest large-scale Russian overnight attack on Ukraine, which killed civilians and destroyed infrastructure.

Details: The French president said that Russia had launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on Ukraine, carrying out indiscriminate strikes.

Quote: "Together with Ukraine and our partners, we stand for peace. Russia, meanwhile, is locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror. By Ukraine’s side, we will continue to do everything to ensure that a just and lasting peace prevails."

Background:

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has lashed out at Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin due to the large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine, saying that Putin only "pretends he wants to end the war, but in reality he only seeks to kill as many Ukrainians as possible".

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has called for an end to Russian terror in the wake of the large-scale Russian strike against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September.

As of 13:00, two people had been reported killed and 20 injured in Kyiv. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv also caught fire as a result of the Russian strike.

On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

