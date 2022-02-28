Berdiansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders – Zaporizhia Oblast Administration

YEVHEN KIZILOV — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 07:58 AM

The Russian occupying forces have temporarily gained control of Berdiansk, a city on the shore of the Azov Sea in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Source: Zaporizhia State Administration, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: An update as of 7 am from the Berdiansk Region State Administration.

The regional administration reports that Russian military vehicles are stationed in several communities. Since last night, local residents of the Osypenkivska community informed the administration of houses being raided by the invaders who were searching for phones.

In Berdiansk, two persons were casualties of the operation to seize the city, one of them killed and the other wounded. According to the available information, the victims are guards of the Berdianski Zhnyvarki factory.

Berdiansk Police Department has been disbanded. The city authorities have refused to collaborate with the Russian occupants. Public transport in the city stopped operating.

Throughout last night, local residents recorded movement of Russian military vehicles around the city. In the morning, occupant forces have also started patrolling the Osypenkisvka community.

Local communities are experiencing intermittent mobile service.