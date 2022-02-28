Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Berdiansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders – Zaporizhia Oblast Administration

Monday, 28 February 2022, 07:58

YEVHEN KIZILOV — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 07:58 AM

The Russian occupying forces have temporarily gained control of Berdiansk, a city on the shore of the Azov Sea in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Source: Zaporizhia State Administration, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: An update as of 7 am from the Berdiansk Region State Administration.
The regional administration reports that Russian military vehicles are stationed in several communities. Since last night, local residents of the Osypenkivska community informed the administration of houses being raided by the invaders who were searching for phones.

In Berdiansk, two persons were casualties of the operation to seize the city, one of them killed and the other wounded. According to the available information, the victims are guards of the Berdianski Zhnyvarki factory.

Berdiansk Police Department has been disbanded. The city authorities have refused to collaborate with the Russian occupants. Public transport in the city stopped operating.

Throughout last night, local residents recorded movement of Russian military vehicles around the city. In the morning, occupant forces have also started patrolling the Osypenkisvka community.

Local communities are experiencing intermittent mobile service.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News