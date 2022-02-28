State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine sets up new road sign: traffic forbidden to Putin

IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 19:52

The State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor -ed.) developed a new road sign — "Traffic is forbidden to invaders" — depicting the crossed-out head of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They have begun installation work on the roads.

Source: Ukravtodor

Quote by Ukravtodor: "While our brave warriors and fearless citizens are repelling the enemy, road workers are updating the road signs.

This is a new road sign: "Traffic is forbidden to invaders"

The road sign indicates to the enemy: "Surrender immediately, or meet death."

Details: Ukravtodor highlighted that from 28 February, "the road sign applies to roads of all forms of ownership in Ukraine and allied countries."