Ukrainian forces repel 33 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front, seven more battles are ongoing – Ukraine's General Staff

As many as 139 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone on 12 July. The situation on the Pokrovsk front remained the most intense. The Russians are also active on the Kurakhove and Toretsk fronts.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched attacks near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Starytsi and Lyptsi but to no avail. Early reports say 27 Russian soldiers were killed and 52 were injured on 12 July. Ukrainian forces managed to destroy 3 artillery systems, a Pantsir-S1 air defence system, 38 drones, 5 vehicles and three units of special equipment, as well as to damage 2 tanks, 5 artillery systems and a vehicle of the Russians.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians have been trying to advance on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove for six days.

On the Lyman front, the Russians were quite active today, launching 16 attacks near Nevske, Serebrianka forest, Makiivka, Terny and Torske. Four combat clashes are ongoing, the rest were stopped by Ukrainian troops. Russian losses are being established.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka and Vyimka four times. The fighting is still ongoing. The situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk front, 11 combat clashes occurred. Nine attacks near Ivanivske, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar were unsuccessful. The Russians are suffering losses. The situation is tense, the fighting is ongoing in two locations near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near Toretsk, Pivnichne, Zalizne and New-York. Fourteen attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops, the Russians had no success. The fighting is ongoing.

The Russians were the most active on the Pokrovsk front today. In total, the Russians have tried to drive a wedge into the Ukrainian defence near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Lozuvatske, Sokil, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvyzhenka and Karlivka 40 times. As of now, 33 Russian attacks have been repelled, seven combat clashes are ongoing. Ukrainian forces take measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the Russians from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. The Russians are suffering considerable losses – early reports say the Russian lost 166 soldiers on this front today, 69 of them were killed. An infantry fighting vehicle, a car and three artillery pieces of the Russians were destroyed. Three more artillery pieces were considerably damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times. They were the most active near the settlements of Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka but to no avail.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Vodiane and Urozhaine. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne but to no avail.

There were no significant changes to the operative situation on other fronts.

