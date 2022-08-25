Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russian rockets strike Kryvyi Rih, missile brought down near Dnipro, Synelnykove district struck 4 times

OLENA ROSHCHINA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 08:42

Russian forces attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 24 August. Ukrainian troops brought down a Russian missile in the sky over the Dnipro district. The Synelnykove district was attacked four times over the course of the day, eight civilians sustained injuries. Russian rockets hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "The night was extremely difficult, the attacks were relentless; there are [civilian] casualties… The Russian army fired on four districts: the Synelnykove, Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro districts.

The Synelnykove district was struck just after midnight. [It was] the fourth such enemy attack in the course of the day. Several buildings in Velykomykhailivka were destroyed. There are eight casualties, including three children. The youngest girl is just two years old! They have all been hospitalised."

Details: Search and rescue operations carry on in the village of Chaplyne in the Synelnykove district, where Russian forces struck a rail station on 24 August, Ukraine’s Independence Day.

"Yesterday’s Russian attack claimed the lives of more than 20 civilians, including two kids, the boys aged six and 11. They were just playing at home when it was hit by Russian missiles. Police officers opened criminal proceedings for the violation of the laws and customs of war," Reznichenko noted.

Russian forces used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to fire on the Nikopol district three times. The Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities) were struck a total of 11 times. There were no casualties.

The Russians deployed Uragan and Smerch MLRS to fire on the Kryvyi Rih district, targeting the Apostolove and Shyroke hromadas. There is no power in the village of Koshove [as a result of the Russian attacks].

Several rockets hit a neighbourhood in the city of Kryvyi Rih, damaging residential property but sparing civilians.

Oleksandr Vilkul clarified that "Around 02:00, the orcs carried out an attack on the Metalurhiynyi neighbourhood using a Tornado-S MLRS (firing range of up to 120 kilometres). They attacked a peaceful, sleeping city using cluster munitions prohibited by the Geneva Convention."

A residential building, several administrative buildings and several vehicles were damaged. There were no losses among civilians.

Explosives specialists continue to search for the undetonated munitions.

Russian forces also launched a missile on the Dnipro district. Reznichenko reports that the Ukrainian troops brought it down.

