Putin suddenly announces he meets with military daily

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 18:23

Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, has said that he meets daily with Russian soldiers, who are participating in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Putin, during a press conference with Kremlin journalists

Quote: "I meet with the military every day, every day."

Details: At the same time, the Russian dictator cynically stated that Russia's goal is "the protection of people in Ukraine".

The leader of the occupiers once again told Kremlin propagandists that the war with Ukraine is a "forced and necessary measure," and the occupiers are allegedly "acting with dignity".

Putin stated that there are already many heroes of the so-called "special military operation" [the official Russian way to call the war in Ukraine – ed.] in Russia, and some names will be announced later, but he did not name any of the occupiers.

It is noteworthy that the Russian leader, quoting an unnamed official of Moscow, names Halychyna [in Ukraine's west] as the reason for the "loss of Ukraine". According to him, residents of Halychyna are "very aggressive" and "oppressed" "silent" pro-Russian collaborators.

The occupier believed that "nationalists" came to power in Ukraine and "barbarically" supplanted "Russian culture and language."

Putin admitted that no one in Ukraine wants "unification" with the occupiers, but, according to him, the Russians really want it.

Why it is important: A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stunned propagandists with a sudden visit to Bakhmut, the hottest spot of the war with the Russian invaders. The next day, Zelenskyy went on an official visit to Washington.

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Bakhmut, the Kremlin suddenly announced that Putin was also allegedly at the front, but they refused to say exactly where Putin was.

It turned out that the "frontline" for Putin is the Russian Rostov-on-Don.

Previously, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation recently reported that Sergei Shoigu had inspected the "forward positions of Russian units." However, it was later revealed that the Defence Minister was dozens of kilometres away from the front line.

Background: 

  • Despite statements about the end of partial mobilisation, Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, instructed the government to form a working group on the mobilisation and training of recruits.
  • Occasionally, the Russian dictator invites occupiers and collaborators to Moscow and presents them with awards.
  • As for other "meetings" with the Russian military, a few weeks ago he allegedly met with the "mothers" of soldiers. Later, Russian media recognised them as women of civil servants.
  • Previous to that, he stated that he allegedly communicated with the military, who are currently fighting against Ukraine, and visited a the training camp where those mobilised were trained.

