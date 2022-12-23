Zelenskyy, back in Kyiv, posts video from his office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the morning of 23 December that he had returned to Kyiv after his visit to the United States and got back to work.

Quote: "I’m in the office. We are working for victory."

Background: On 21 December, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by US President Joe Biden. During the visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which for the first time includes the Patriot air defence system.

