Zelenskyy, back in Kyiv, posts video from his office

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 23 December 2022, 10:33

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the morning of 23 December that he had returned to Kyiv after his visit to the United States and got back to work.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I’m in the office. We are working for victory."

Also see: Zelenskyy to US Congress: 2023 will be decisive in war

5 key points from Zelenskyy's address to US Congress

Background: On 21 December, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by US President Joe Biden. During the visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which for the first time includes the Patriot air defence system.

