Russians resume heavy assault on Soledar, fierce battles ongoing

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 January 2023, 18:13

After an unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians regrouped, changed tactics and launched a new powerful assault.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "After their unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar and a consequent retreat, the enemy regrouped, replenished losses, deployed additional assault units, changed tactics and launched a powerful assault.

Currently, the enemy has deployed a large number of assault groups formed from the best reserves of PMC Wagner. 

The enemy is advancing literally over the corpses of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple-launch missile systems and mortars, and shelling their own soldiers with artillery fire."

Details: Maliar has stated that the Ukrainian defenders are bravely defending every metre of their land. As Maliar states, fierce battles are ongoing right now.

Previously: On  9 January, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that Russian propaganda statements about the alleged capture of Soledar were untrue. According to Syrskyi, the Russians suffered significant losses and once again retreated.

Subjects: Donetsk region

