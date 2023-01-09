All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians resume heavy assault on Soledar, fierce battles ongoing

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 January 2023, 17:13
Russians resume heavy assault on Soledar, fierce battles ongoing

After an unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians regrouped, changed tactics and launched a new powerful assault.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "After their unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar and a consequent retreat, the enemy regrouped, replenished losses, deployed additional assault units, changed tactics and launched a powerful assault.

Advertisement:

Currently, the enemy has deployed a large number of assault groups formed from the best reserves of PMC Wagner. 

The enemy is advancing literally over the corpses of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple-launch missile systems and mortars, and shelling their own soldiers with artillery fire."

Details: Maliar has stated that the Ukrainian defenders are bravely defending every metre of their land. As Maliar states, fierce battles are ongoing right now.

Previously: On  9 January, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that Russian propaganda statements about the alleged capture of Soledar were untrue. According to Syrskyi, the Russians suffered significant losses and once again retreated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: