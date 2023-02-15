All Sections
Fierce battles ongoing on Bakhmut front: more than 100 Russian killed over day

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 15 February 2023, 17:06
The Russian occupiers have lost 119 people killed and 163 wounded in action over the last day on the Bakhmut front, and fierce battles continue.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It is the same for Bakhmut. Fierce battles continue there. The enemy is losing many servicemen there every day. Over the last day alone, 119 people have been killed and 163 wounded. The enemy carried out 103 attacks on the Bakhmut front using various types of weapons, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Over the past day, the Russians performed 103 attacks on the Bakhmut front using various types of weapons, and 25 combat engagements took place. 

Chrevatyi also reiterated that entry and exit to Bakhmut is currently limited, but they are possible. Journalists, volunteers and other people can enter the city if it is necessary for official purposes.

