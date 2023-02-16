Russia shells infrastructure of four oblasts in a day – Oblast Military Administrations

Over the past day, the Russian military attacked infrastructure facilities in Lviv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: summary of the oblast military administrations of the situation in the regions as of 9:00

Details: In Lviv Oblast, missile strikes were carried out on an object of critical infrastructure in the Drohobych district at night, during an air-raid siren. There were no casualties.

Kirovohrad Oblast: On Thursday night, there was a missile attack, during which a critical infrastructure object in Kropyvnytskyi district was hit. The fire is being extinguished, and the relevant services are working. No casualties.

Chernihiv Oblast: Two mortar attacks and the discharge of ammunition from UAVs were recorded over the past day in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. No casualties or damage.

Sumy Oblast: At night, a mortar attack was carried out on the territory of the Yunakivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] from the territory of the Russian Federation.

On Thursday morning, a mortar attack on the territory of the Khotin hromada was launched from the territory of the Russian Federation. Information about the victims and destruction of civilian infrastructure is being established.

On Wednesday, during the day, the Russians attacked four hromadas of the oblast: Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, and Bilopillia. More than 30 strikes were recorded, including the dropping of an explosive device from the UAV. No casualties.

Poltava Oblast: At night, a group of UAVs was recorded on the territory of the oblast, air defence systems were deployed. During the missile attack, two missiles hit an infrastructure facility. Previously, there were no dead or injured. Details are being established.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Over the past day, the invaders shelled civilian infrastructure near the settlements of Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Temyrivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Stepove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk.

There were five reports of destruction as a result of shelling. Details are being established.

At night, during a large-scale strike, the air defence systems were working. The morning in Zaporizhzhia is calm, no strikes were recorded.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: At night, the occupiers hit the city of Pavlohrad with missiles. A 79-year-old woman was killed. According to preliminary reports, seven people were injured. At 12:20, Dnipro Oblast Military Administration reported about another victim.

Two wounded people were hospitalised, a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

The industrial enterprise was damaged, and the fire that occurred had been extinguished by rescuers. Seven private houses were destroyed. Another 50 are disfigured. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. On Wednesday afternoon, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol region. The invaders hit the Myrove and Marhanets hromadas with heavy artillery. No casualties.

At night, five Russian missiles were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Kharkiv Oblast: At night, the invaders hit the city of Kupiansk. As a result of the impact, a hangar, garages and five cars, including two buses, burned down. No casualties.

Over the past day, Russian fire affected the areas of the settlements of Hraniv, Svitlychne, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Rublene, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kreidianka. The invaders launched air strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation on Hranova and Udy. On the Kupyansk front, the invaders fired from tanks, mortars and artillery at Hrianykivka, Kucherivka and Kupiansk.

On Wednesday, Russian troops also deployed Uragan MLRS at the village of Svitlychne in the Zolochiv territorial hromada. One household and power grids were damaged. The occupiers also fired from artillery on the town of Vovchansk. Three private houses were damaged there.

Luhansk Oblast: Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian defence forces repelled invader attacks near Bilohorivka and Serebriansk Forestry.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the occupiers fired tanks, mortars and artillery at Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka.

In the temporarily occupied territories, occupiers have created "commissions for juvenile affairs", which issue fines to parents if children are suspected of studying in Ukrainian schools online. The situation in the oblast remains difficult.

Donetsk Oblast: At night, the invaders shelled the city of Lyman. A private house and outbuildings have burned down.

On Wednesday morning, Smerch (Tornado) multiple rocket launchers were used to attack the residential quarter of Pokrovsk. Three dead, eleven wounded. Four apartment buildings and three shops were destroyed, and eight private cars were damaged.

The situation near the city of Soledar remains tense: the village of Paraskoviivka suffered intense shelling and assault actions by the Russians. Information about the victims is currently being established. The villages of Vasiukivka, Fedorivka, and Rozdolivka are under constant shelling.

The battles for Bakhmut do not stop. As a result of invader attacks during the day, three private houses, five outbuildings, the city council building, and the Court of Appeal building were damaged (hit with subsequent ignition).

As per information available in the morning, two local residents are dead and one was wounded. The settlements in the Marinka and Ocheretyne hromadas are under constant shelling.

In Donetsk Oblast, 6 people were killed and 13 wounded in a day.

Mykolaiv Oblast: According to the Operational Command Pivden (South), six missiles were shot down over the Mykolaiv Oblast at night.

Kherson Oblast is suffering from constant shelling by the Russian army. Russian artillery fire affected the city of Kherson, as well as areas of more than 10 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lvove, Tiahynka, Berehove.

The invaders have once again shelled a hospital in Beryslav. Russian shells hit the boiler room, destroying it. Because of the Russian attack, an employee of the institution was injured. Doctors are fighting for his life.

In total, three people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression during the day.

In Nova Kakhovka, the invaders searched private estates of the local population in order to seize swimming equipment, which is then being used for sabotage actions and provocations. Fifty-four people, including three children, were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast by road.

