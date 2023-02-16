All Sections
President's Office believes Ukraine will still receive fighter jets

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 February 2023, 12:46
The Ukrainian government is convinced that the allies will still make a decision on sending modern-type Western fighter jets to Kyiv. 

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote from Zhovkva: "We need aircraft. Therefore, these matters are discussed all the time, at all Ramstein-format meetings and during every meeting or phone conversation by the President with other leaders… I'll give you one example: you know that there has been an achievement during the visit [of Zelenskyy – ed.] to London – it’s an agreement on training Ukrainian pilots with modern aircraft. The next logical question is: why would you train pilots if you don’t follow it up with the relevant equipment supplies afterwards?"

Details: Zhovkva has said that similar things have already occurred before: when Ukraine was waiting for tanks, there was training with those tanks; when Ukraine was waiting for long-range artillery units, there was training with those systems. 

Background: 

  • Earlier this week, Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of Germany, stated that the question of sending Western fighter jets to Ukraine was not on the table at that time. He clarified that some further steps could be discussed if the skies over Ukraine remain safe over the next three or four months

