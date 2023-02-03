All Sections
Russians attack centre of Toretsk with MLRS: one person killed, six wounded

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 February 2023, 16:32

The Russian invaders attacked the central part of the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 3 February: one person has been killed, six others have been injured.

Source: Press service of Prosecutor's office in Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "As a result of the enemy attack, a 60-year-old citizen has been killed, and six more local residents, three women and three men aged 27 to 62 years, have been suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."

 

Details: The invaders' projectiles hit high-rise buildings, cars, a shop and outbuildings.

 

It is reported that on the same day, the occupiers deployed artillery to fire on the village of Kurakhivka, Pokrovsk district, causing injuries among 37 and 81-year-old women, as well as a 76-year-old man.

 

Currently, law enforcement officers and rescuers are working on the scene. All the victims were taken to the hospital.

Subjects: Donetsk region
