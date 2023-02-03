Russians attack centre of Toretsk with MLRS: one person killed, six wounded

The Russian invaders attacked the central part of the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 3 February: one person has been killed, six others have been injured.

Source: Press service of Prosecutor's office in Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "As a result of the enemy attack, a 60-year-old citizen has been killed, and six more local residents, three women and three men aged 27 to 62 years, have been suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."

Advertisement:

Details: The invaders' projectiles hit high-rise buildings, cars, a shop and outbuildings.

It is reported that on the same day, the occupiers deployed artillery to fire on the village of Kurakhivka, Pokrovsk district, causing injuries among 37 and 81-year-old women, as well as a 76-year-old man.

Currently, law enforcement officers and rescuers are working on the scene. All the victims were taken to the hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!