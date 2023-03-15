Second air-raid warning throughout Ukraine in one day

On 15 March 2023, the authorities issued an air-raid warning all over Ukraine for the second time in a day.

Source: an air-raid alerts map

Details: At 12:59, the warning was issued in Kyiv, and then it quickly spread throughout the entire country.

Air-raid warnings mean there is a threat of missile strikes or airstrikes when people have to go to shelter.

Update: At 13:17, the warnings started getting cancelled. The danger lasted less than 20 minutes.

Background:

Air-raid warnings were issued across Ukraine on the morning of 15 March after a Russian MiG-31K jet – possibly armed with Kinzhal supersonic missiles – took off from an airfield in Belarus. The danger lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

