Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to meet Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow, where he has a meeting scheduled with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: A plane, presumably with Xi Jinping on board, has landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President’s spokesperson, has stated that Putin and Xi are going to discuss the war Russia has started against Ukraine.

It should be noted that right before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China published its so-called peace plan without condemning Russia. Moreover, there was no mention of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

The meeting between Putin and Xi will start at approximately 15:30 (Kyiv time).

Quote from Peskov: "A face-to-face conversation that will continue at an informal dinner. There will be informal but crucial communication today. The heads of state will raise the most relevant questions for them.

Tomorrow is the primary day of the visit. The meeting ceremony, negotiations within both the narrow circle and the extended circle, signing of documents, issuing of press releases, and a state dinner."

Previously: Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, is paying a state visit to Russia on 20-22 March, which will be his first visit abroad since being re-elected for a third term as head of state.

The Financial Times, citing a source, reports that Xi Jinping may call Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his visit to Moscow.

Background:

On 24 February 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Previously, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. The document has 12 points.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not consider China's proposals for settlement of the war in Ukraine to be a peace plan but sees positive things in the initiative.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is convinced that Russia must either surrender or withdraw its troops from Ukraine in order to implement China’s so-called peace plan.

