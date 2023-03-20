All Sections
Putin demands creation of local police units in occupied territories

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 20 March 2023, 13:48
Putin demands creation of local police units in occupied territories

During an extended meeting of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, President of the aggressor country stated the need to promptly create police structures in the occupied Ukrainian territories with the involvement of the local population.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "First of all, it is important to quickly complete the territorial structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the DPR, LPR [Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics], Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts."

Details: According to him, at the same time, "it is absolutely necessary to involve local staff, people who have proven their decency, reliability and professionalism."

Background: Serhii Moskalenko, the "chief" of a detention centre involved in the torture of local residents, was killed on 17 March in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. The National Resistance Center reports that the 44-year-old collaborationist was involved in the kidnapping and torture of civilians in the Kakhovka district.

