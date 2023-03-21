All Sections
Border guards shoot down Russian drone adjusting fire over Bakhmut

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 21 March 2023, 11:47
Border guards shoot down Russian drone adjusting fire over Bakhmut

Ukrainian border guards have shot down a Russian drone that was helping to adjust fire in the sky over Bakhmut on 21 March.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote from the Border Guard Service: "Today, border guards from the Luhansk detachment shot down a Russian drone engaged in adjusting fire in the sky over Bakhmut."

Details: It is reported that the defenders shot down a DJI Mavic 2 with an AK-74 assault rifle. They needed several magazines to hit one of the UAV's motors. 

 
PHOTO OF STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE (SBGS)

Parts from the downed drone will be used to repair Ukrainian defenders' drones.

Border guards noted that this is the third Russian UAV shot down in the last three days.

