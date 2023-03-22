All Sections
Russia's offensive near Bakhmut is likely to weaken – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 22 March 2023, 08:30
UK Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian assault near Bakhmut is getting weaker, although the situation remains difficult for the city's defenders.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence notes that Ukrainian forces have recently launched a local counterattack west of Bakhmut to reduce Russian pressure on the H-32 supply route.

"Fighting continues around the town centre and the Ukrainian defence remains at risk from envelopment from the north and south. However, there is a realistic possibility that the Russian assault on the town is losing the limited momentum it had obtained, partially because some Russian MoD units have been reallocated to other sectors," the UK Ministry of Defence noted.

Background: In a previous review, UK Defence Intelligence assumed that in the near future, the Wagnerite convicts who had gone through the war in Ukraine and survived would receive their promised pardon and freedom, but their return may be a challenge for Russian society.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

