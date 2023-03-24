All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: It is unacceptable for UN to blame the victim of aggression

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 March 2023, 22:58
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: It is unacceptable for UN to blame the victim of aggression

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said it was unacceptable to blame the victim of aggression in response to the conclusion of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which holds that both Russia and Ukraine have violated human rights.

Source: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has taken note of the reports prepared by the UN Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, namely the most recent report on human rights issues in Ukraine, and the report on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Advertisement:

We are grateful to the Monitoring Mission for its work; particularly the documentation of international human rights and humanitarian law violations committed by the Russian Federation in the course of its armed aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, we deem placing responsibility on the victim of such aggression unacceptable. According to the UN Statue, Ukraine has the right to self-defence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stressed on multiple occasions that the Ukrainian side hopes that the UN mission will avoid any statements that could be interpreted as asserting an equivalence of the victim with the aggressor."

Background:

  • The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine published two new reports on Friday, 24 March: on human rights and treatment of prisoners of war (POW); the reports indicated violations on both sides of the conflict.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, said he disagreed with the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission’s conclusion that the Ukrainian side had violated the rights of Russian POWs. Lubinets demanded that the mission provide evidence of POW executions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: