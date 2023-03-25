All Sections
Putin blames US for Nord Stream explosions

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 25 March 2023, 19:27
Putin blames US for Nord Stream explosions

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the US intelligence agencies are behind the explosions on the Nord Stream[s].

Source: Putin in an interview on the air of Moscow. Kremlin.  Putin television  program   Interfax reports 

Quote: "An American journalist, who has become quite famous now in the world, conducted such an investigation and, as is known, came to the conclusion that this explosion at the gas pipelines was organised by the US special services. I fully agree with these conclusions."

Details: The Russian president also stated that after requests to the UN related to the detection of a tracker at the junction of the Nord Stream pipes, Russia received an answer that this object was safe, and Moscow was refused participation in the investigation.

Background: On 8 February, American journalist Seymour Hersh, citing a source, said that the explosions at the pipelines were carried out by the order of the US President Joe Biden.  Representatives of the White House and the CIA called the report that the country's leadership allegedly ordered explosions on gas pipelines a fabrication.

In early March, The New York Times published an article, citing its sources and data from the intelligence community.  It allegedly suggests that non-governmental groups, including Russians and Ukrainians, were behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that Ukraine had any involvement in the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and  offered to analyse who might find such disinformation necessary.

German news outlet t-online reported that Russian warships were present in the area of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines a few days before the blasts occurred.

