Russian night attack: administrative building destroyed in Kyiv

A three-storey administrative building in Sviatoshynskyi district in the city of Kyiv caught fire and collapsed during a Russian attack on the night of 28 March.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: On the night of 28 March, the operational coordination centre of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv began receiving reports of an explosion and fire in Sviatoshynskyi district.

Later, rescue workers reported that the Russian attack on a three-storey administrative building caused a collapse of 200 square metres of construction structures.

Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire, which broke out in two spots and spread to a total area of 70 square metres.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

It is not specified what kind of administrative building it is and what exactly caused the fire and destruction.

Background:

On the night of 27-18 March, an air-raid warning was announced in several of Ukraine’s oblasts. Russians attacked using combat Shahed-136/131 drones and guided aerial bombs from the north and the southeast (Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov).

Reportedly, air defence operated in Kyiv Oblast and the east, and explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv.

According to updated information, air defence shot down 14 out of 15 kamikaze drones and reconnaissance UAVs launched by Russia.

