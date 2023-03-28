All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian night attack: administrative building destroyed in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 March 2023, 13:14
Russian night attack: administrative building destroyed in Kyiv

A three-storey administrative building in Sviatoshynskyi district in the city of Kyiv caught fire and collapsed during a Russian attack on the night of 28 March.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: On the night of 28 March, the operational coordination centre of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv began receiving reports of an explosion and fire in Sviatoshynskyi district.

 

Later, rescue workers reported that the Russian attack on a three-storey administrative building caused a collapse of 200 square metres of construction structures.

Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire, which broke out in two spots and spread to a total area of 70 square metres.

 

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

It is not specified what kind of administrative building it is and what exactly caused the fire and destruction.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • On the night of 27-18 March, an air-raid warning was announced in several of Ukraine’s oblasts. Russians attacked using combat Shahed-136/131 drones and guided aerial bombs from the north and the southeast (Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov).
  • Reportedly, air defence operated in Kyiv Oblast and the east, and explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv.
  • According to updated information, air defence shot down 14 out of 15 kamikaze drones and reconnaissance UAVs launched by Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News