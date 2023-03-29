All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ISW counts how much of Bakhmut Russians captured

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 04:40
ISW counts how much of Bakhmut Russians captured

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimate that Wagnerites have advanced another 5% of Bakhmut and occupy about 65% of the city.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW states that Wagner Group forces have likely taken the AZOM industrial complex in northern Bakhmut and continue to make gains within the city.

Advertisement:

Experts suggest that Wagnerites are likely working to consolidate gains in northern and central Bakhmut to push towards the city centre and expand their zone of control into western Bakhmut. 

ISW assesses that Russian forces have advanced into an additional 5% of Bakhmut in the last 7 days, and that they currently occupy roughly 65% of the city.

Background: 

  • Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has stated that the most intense phase of fighting for Bakhmut is underway and the situation is consistently difficult. According to him, Russian forces are suffering significant losses in human resources, weapons and military equipment but continue to conduct offensive actions.
  • Syrskyi has also reported that the Russian invaders are attempting to capture the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, and the Ukrainian forces’ task is to exhaust the Russian army and inflict heavy losses on it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: