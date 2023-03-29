All Sections
ISW counts how much of Bakhmut Russians captured

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 04:40
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimate that Wagnerites have advanced another 5% of Bakhmut and occupy about 65% of the city.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW states that Wagner Group forces have likely taken the AZOM industrial complex in northern Bakhmut and continue to make gains within the city.

Experts suggest that Wagnerites are likely working to consolidate gains in northern and central Bakhmut to push towards the city centre and expand their zone of control into western Bakhmut. 

ISW assesses that Russian forces have advanced into an additional 5% of Bakhmut in the last 7 days, and that they currently occupy roughly 65% of the city.

Background: 

  • Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has stated that the most intense phase of fighting for Bakhmut is underway and the situation is consistently difficult. According to him, Russian forces are suffering significant losses in human resources, weapons and military equipment but continue to conduct offensive actions.
  • Syrskyi has also reported that the Russian invaders are attempting to capture the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, and the Ukrainian forces’ task is to exhaust the Russian army and inflict heavy losses on it.

